Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 PM

1251 E MARYLAND Avenue

1251 East Maryland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1251 East Maryland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
shuffle board
Great Mid-Century Iconic condo complex with amazing common areas. This unit is very large and livable. Great view overlooking shuffleboard and green area and pool. Putting green and gorgeous lush landscaping abound. Stainless appliances and sweet vintage range. 2nd bedroom has private huge balcony and also sitting area by front door. Large storage room off parking spot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1251 E MARYLAND Avenue have any available units?
1251 E MARYLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1251 E MARYLAND Avenue have?
Some of 1251 E MARYLAND Avenue's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1251 E MARYLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1251 E MARYLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1251 E MARYLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1251 E MARYLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1251 E MARYLAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1251 E MARYLAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 1251 E MARYLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1251 E MARYLAND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1251 E MARYLAND Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1251 E MARYLAND Avenue has a pool.
Does 1251 E MARYLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1251 E MARYLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1251 E MARYLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1251 E MARYLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.

