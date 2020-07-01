1251 E MARYLAND Avenue

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool putting green shuffle board

Great Mid-Century Iconic condo complex with amazing common areas. This unit is very large and livable. Great view overlooking shuffleboard and green area and pool. Putting green and gorgeous lush landscaping abound. Stainless appliances and sweet vintage range. 2nd bedroom has private huge balcony and also sitting area by front door. Large storage room off parking spot.