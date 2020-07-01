1251 E MARYLAND Avenue

Great Mid-Century Iconic condo complex with amazing common areas. This unit is very large and livable. Great view overlooking shuffleboard and green area and pool. Putting green and gorgeous lush landscaping abound. Stainless appliances and sweet vintage range. 2nd bedroom has private huge balcony and also sitting area by front door. Large storage room off parking spot.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
