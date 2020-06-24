Rent Calculator
1250 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
1250 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue
1250 East Captain Dreyfus Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1250 East Captain Dreyfus Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1250 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue have any available units?
1250 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1250 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue have?
Some of 1250 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1250 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1250 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1250 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1250 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1250 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue offers parking.
Does 1250 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue have a pool?
No, 1250 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1250 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1250 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 E CAPTAIN DREYFUS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
