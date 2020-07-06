All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 9 2019 at 9:34 PM

125 E. Milada Dr.

125 E Milada Dr · No Longer Available
Location

125 E Milada Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Large Great Room, Nice Back Yard, Across form Park, Nice Views!

Major Crossroads: Central and Dobbins

Near: Vista Golf Course, I-10, South Mountain Park

Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.

Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.
Austin Fleck Property Management

***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 E. Milada Dr. have any available units?
125 E. Milada Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 E. Milada Dr. have?
Some of 125 E. Milada Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 E. Milada Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
125 E. Milada Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 E. Milada Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 E. Milada Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 125 E. Milada Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 125 E. Milada Dr. offers parking.
Does 125 E. Milada Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 E. Milada Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 E. Milada Dr. have a pool?
No, 125 E. Milada Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 125 E. Milada Dr. have accessible units?
No, 125 E. Milada Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 125 E. Milada Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 E. Milada Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

