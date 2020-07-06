125 E. Milada Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Large Great Room, Nice Back Yard, Across form Park, Nice Views!



Major Crossroads: Central and Dobbins



Near: Vista Golf Course, I-10, South Mountain Park



Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.



Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.



