All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 12440 N 20th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
12440 N 20th Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:46 AM

12440 N 20th Street

12440 North 20th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12440 North 20th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
2 BEDROOM/1BATH CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY. KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, STACKED WASHER/DRYER INSIDE, STORAGE UNIT. COMMUNITY POOL, 1 COVER PARKING SPACE. IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE. PETS UPON LESSOR'S APPROVAL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12440 N 20th Street have any available units?
12440 N 20th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12440 N 20th Street have?
Some of 12440 N 20th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12440 N 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
12440 N 20th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12440 N 20th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12440 N 20th Street is pet friendly.
Does 12440 N 20th Street offer parking?
Yes, 12440 N 20th Street offers parking.
Does 12440 N 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12440 N 20th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12440 N 20th Street have a pool?
Yes, 12440 N 20th Street has a pool.
Does 12440 N 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 12440 N 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12440 N 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12440 N 20th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Alta North Central
777 East Stella Lane
Phoenix, AZ 85014
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College