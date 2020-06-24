Rent Calculator
12440 N 20th Street
12440 North 20th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
12440 North 20th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85022
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
2 BEDROOM/1BATH CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY. KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, STACKED WASHER/DRYER INSIDE, STORAGE UNIT. COMMUNITY POOL, 1 COVER PARKING SPACE. IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE. PETS UPON LESSOR'S APPROVAL.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12440 N 20th Street have any available units?
12440 N 20th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12440 N 20th Street have?
Some of 12440 N 20th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12440 N 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
12440 N 20th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12440 N 20th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12440 N 20th Street is pet friendly.
Does 12440 N 20th Street offer parking?
Yes, 12440 N 20th Street offers parking.
Does 12440 N 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12440 N 20th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12440 N 20th Street have a pool?
Yes, 12440 N 20th Street has a pool.
Does 12440 N 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 12440 N 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12440 N 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12440 N 20th Street has units with dishwashers.
