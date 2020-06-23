Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1244 E VOGEL Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1244 E VOGEL Avenue
1244 East Vogel Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1244 East Vogel Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Amenities
on-site laundry
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cute appt. 2 bedroom 1 bath with laminate floors for easy cleaning. Close to park, mountain views and much more. Onsite Laundry!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1244 E VOGEL Avenue have any available units?
1244 E VOGEL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 1244 E VOGEL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1244 E VOGEL Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1244 E VOGEL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1244 E VOGEL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1244 E VOGEL Avenue offer parking?
No, 1244 E VOGEL Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1244 E VOGEL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1244 E VOGEL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1244 E VOGEL Avenue have a pool?
No, 1244 E VOGEL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1244 E VOGEL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1244 E VOGEL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1244 E VOGEL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1244 E VOGEL Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1244 E VOGEL Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1244 E VOGEL Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
