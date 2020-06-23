All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1244 E VOGEL Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1244 E VOGEL Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1244 E VOGEL Avenue

1244 East Vogel Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1244 East Vogel Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

on-site laundry
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cute appt. 2 bedroom 1 bath with laminate floors for easy cleaning. Close to park, mountain views and much more. Onsite Laundry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1244 E VOGEL Avenue have any available units?
1244 E VOGEL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1244 E VOGEL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1244 E VOGEL Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1244 E VOGEL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1244 E VOGEL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1244 E VOGEL Avenue offer parking?
No, 1244 E VOGEL Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1244 E VOGEL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1244 E VOGEL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1244 E VOGEL Avenue have a pool?
No, 1244 E VOGEL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1244 E VOGEL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1244 E VOGEL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1244 E VOGEL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1244 E VOGEL Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1244 E VOGEL Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1244 E VOGEL Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College