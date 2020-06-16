Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
12411 N. 33rd Drive
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:09 AM
12411 N. 33rd Drive
12411 North 33rd Drive
No Longer Available
Location
12411 North 33rd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Westown
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled with large kitchen and two car garage! - Ready for new occupants now! New kitchen, floors, paint, appliances. Very clean and on a large lot!
(RLNE5183591)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12411 N. 33rd Drive have any available units?
12411 N. 33rd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 12411 N. 33rd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12411 N. 33rd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12411 N. 33rd Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12411 N. 33rd Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 12411 N. 33rd Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12411 N. 33rd Drive offers parking.
Does 12411 N. 33rd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12411 N. 33rd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12411 N. 33rd Drive have a pool?
No, 12411 N. 33rd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12411 N. 33rd Drive have accessible units?
No, 12411 N. 33rd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12411 N. 33rd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12411 N. 33rd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12411 N. 33rd Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12411 N. 33rd Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
