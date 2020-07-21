All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1240 E Berridge Ln 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1240 E Berridge Ln 2
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

1240 E Berridge Ln 2

1240 East Berridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

1240 East Berridge Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
courtyard
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Noche de Paz - Property Id: 158776

Small quiet four-plex with many modern updates, not merely paint, double-pane windows, new tile floors, blinds, assigned covered parking , and closed courtyard. Close to many of Phoenix's most popular shopping, and dining locations; The Biltmore, The Yard, Zipps, Luci's at The Orchard, SanTan Brewery, Sprouts, The Womack, Starbucks. Located on quite street, with little traffic, great for walks , jogs, and low noise.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158776p
Property Id 158776

(RLNE5165167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 E Berridge Ln 2 have any available units?
1240 E Berridge Ln 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 E Berridge Ln 2 have?
Some of 1240 E Berridge Ln 2's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 E Berridge Ln 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1240 E Berridge Ln 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 E Berridge Ln 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1240 E Berridge Ln 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1240 E Berridge Ln 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1240 E Berridge Ln 2 offers parking.
Does 1240 E Berridge Ln 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 E Berridge Ln 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 E Berridge Ln 2 have a pool?
No, 1240 E Berridge Ln 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1240 E Berridge Ln 2 have accessible units?
No, 1240 E Berridge Ln 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 E Berridge Ln 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1240 E Berridge Ln 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College