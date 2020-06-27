1235 East Taylor Street

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This fantastic 1 Bedroom unit sits in the heart of Downtown Phoenix. Minutes to light rail, shopping, restaurants and all that Phoenix has to offer. Tons of natural light, blinds, and plenty of storage! Don't miss this affordable unit available now!!

Pets under 35lbs OK

Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $400

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures



***PLEASE NOTE****

Address on Property says 418 N. 13th St.



John Fagundes, Broker

AZ Real Estate and Property Management

(602)712-9500

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.