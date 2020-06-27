All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:50 PM

1235 East Taylor Street

1235 East Taylor Street · No Longer Available
Location

1235 East Taylor Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This fantastic 1 Bedroom unit sits in the heart of Downtown Phoenix. Minutes to light rail, shopping, restaurants and all that Phoenix has to offer. Tons of natural light, blinds, and plenty of storage! Don't miss this affordable unit available now!!
Pets under 35lbs OK
Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $400
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

***PLEASE NOTE****
Address on Property says 418 N. 13th St.

John Fagundes, Broker
AZ Real Estate and Property Management
(602)712-9500
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 East Taylor Street have any available units?
1235 East Taylor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1235 East Taylor Street currently offering any rent specials?
1235 East Taylor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 East Taylor Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1235 East Taylor Street is pet friendly.
Does 1235 East Taylor Street offer parking?
No, 1235 East Taylor Street does not offer parking.
Does 1235 East Taylor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1235 East Taylor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 East Taylor Street have a pool?
No, 1235 East Taylor Street does not have a pool.
Does 1235 East Taylor Street have accessible units?
No, 1235 East Taylor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 East Taylor Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1235 East Taylor Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1235 East Taylor Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1235 East Taylor Street does not have units with air conditioning.

