1234 E ROOSEVELT Street
Last updated July 10 2019 at 9:29 AM

1234 E ROOSEVELT Street

1234 East Roosevelt Street · No Longer Available
Location

1234 East Roosevelt Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Don't miss out on this nicely upgraded home. Very cute casita style living. Corner house with fenced in yard. One bedroom one bathroom with wood laminate flooring located in the historic district in Downtown Phoenix!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

