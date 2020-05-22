1234 East Roosevelt Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Garfield
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Don't miss out on this nicely upgraded home. Very cute casita style living. Corner house with fenced in yard. One bedroom one bathroom with wood laminate flooring located in the historic district in Downtown Phoenix!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1234 E ROOSEVELT Street have any available units?
1234 E ROOSEVELT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1234 E ROOSEVELT Street have?
Some of 1234 E ROOSEVELT Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 E ROOSEVELT Street currently offering any rent specials?
1234 E ROOSEVELT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.