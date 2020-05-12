All apartments in Phoenix
12250 N Escobar Way
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

12250 N Escobar Way

12250 North Escobar Way · No Longer Available
Location

12250 North Escobar Way, Phoenix, AZ 85022
Cactus Gardens

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,188 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4935966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12250 N Escobar Way have any available units?
12250 N Escobar Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12250 N Escobar Way have?
Some of 12250 N Escobar Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12250 N Escobar Way currently offering any rent specials?
12250 N Escobar Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12250 N Escobar Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12250 N Escobar Way is pet friendly.
Does 12250 N Escobar Way offer parking?
No, 12250 N Escobar Way does not offer parking.
Does 12250 N Escobar Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12250 N Escobar Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12250 N Escobar Way have a pool?
Yes, 12250 N Escobar Way has a pool.
Does 12250 N Escobar Way have accessible units?
No, 12250 N Escobar Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12250 N Escobar Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12250 N Escobar Way has units with dishwashers.
