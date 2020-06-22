12212 N Paradise Village Pkwy S, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Fully Remodeled in 2018!! Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator and ALL furniture included! This gem is located in a gated community with 5 pools and a workout facility. Golf Course view! It is also in walking distance to Paradise Valley Mall.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12212 N Paradise Valley Parkway have any available units?
12212 N Paradise Valley Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12212 N Paradise Valley Parkway have?
Some of 12212 N Paradise Valley Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12212 N Paradise Valley Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
12212 N Paradise Valley Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.