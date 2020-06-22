All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 2 2019 at 6:15 PM

12212 N Paradise Valley Parkway

12212 N Paradise Village Pkwy S · No Longer Available
Location

12212 N Paradise Village Pkwy S, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Fully Remodeled in 2018!! Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator and ALL furniture included! This gem is located in a gated community with 5 pools and a workout facility. Golf Course view! It is also in walking distance to Paradise Valley Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12212 N Paradise Valley Parkway have any available units?
12212 N Paradise Valley Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12212 N Paradise Valley Parkway have?
Some of 12212 N Paradise Valley Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12212 N Paradise Valley Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
12212 N Paradise Valley Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12212 N Paradise Valley Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 12212 N Paradise Valley Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 12212 N Paradise Valley Parkway offer parking?
No, 12212 N Paradise Valley Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 12212 N Paradise Valley Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12212 N Paradise Valley Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12212 N Paradise Valley Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 12212 N Paradise Valley Parkway has a pool.
Does 12212 N Paradise Valley Parkway have accessible units?
No, 12212 N Paradise Valley Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 12212 N Paradise Valley Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12212 N Paradise Valley Parkway has units with dishwashers.
