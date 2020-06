Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Perfect Scottsdale location. Great corner lot, almost one acre. Spacious 4 bdr/2ba, Tile through out, New Appliances and windows. Sun Room with pool. Lots of room to park a RV or trailers, three gates, one off Cactus and two off 70th st. Tenant to carry a one million dollar liability policy that names the landlord as co-insured. Small pets considered.