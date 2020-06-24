12207 N 36TH Street

Single story 5 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms. 2 Master Bedrooms! Separate living room and family room plus den or office. Large back yard! Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets. Shed included. Great location across from park and close to 51 freeway. Come see today!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
