Phoenix, AZ
122 N 11TH Avenue
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:07 PM

122 N 11TH Avenue

122 North 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

122 North 11th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Governmental Mall

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 N 11TH Avenue have any available units?
122 N 11TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 N 11TH Avenue have?
Some of 122 N 11TH Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 N 11TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
122 N 11TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 N 11TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 122 N 11TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 122 N 11TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 122 N 11TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 122 N 11TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 N 11TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 N 11TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 122 N 11TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 122 N 11TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 122 N 11TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 122 N 11TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 N 11TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

