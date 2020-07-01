All apartments in Phoenix
1218 W Mountain View Rd --
1218 W Mountain View Rd --

1218 West Mountain View Road · No Longer Available
Location

1218 West Mountain View Road, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! This single story unit is part of a duplex and features 3 bedrooms & 1 bathroom w/ a backyard. Close to Downtown Phoenix, shopping, & freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 W Mountain View Rd -- have any available units?
1218 W Mountain View Rd -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1218 W Mountain View Rd -- have?
Some of 1218 W Mountain View Rd --'s amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 W Mountain View Rd -- currently offering any rent specials?
1218 W Mountain View Rd -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 W Mountain View Rd -- pet-friendly?
No, 1218 W Mountain View Rd -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1218 W Mountain View Rd -- offer parking?
No, 1218 W Mountain View Rd -- does not offer parking.
Does 1218 W Mountain View Rd -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 W Mountain View Rd -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 W Mountain View Rd -- have a pool?
No, 1218 W Mountain View Rd -- does not have a pool.
Does 1218 W Mountain View Rd -- have accessible units?
No, 1218 W Mountain View Rd -- does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 W Mountain View Rd -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1218 W Mountain View Rd -- has units with dishwashers.

