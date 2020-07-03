All apartments in Phoenix
1204 W Cochise Dr Apt 2
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

1204 W Cochise Dr Apt 2

1204 West Cochise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1204 West Cochise Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great Phoenix Location at W Cochise Dr. and N 13th Ave. Close to Freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment! Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, apartment with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, with also air-conditioner, electric heating system, and a ceiling fan.

The resident is responsible for all utilities.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5688231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 W Cochise Dr Apt 2 have any available units?
1204 W Cochise Dr Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 W Cochise Dr Apt 2 have?
Some of 1204 W Cochise Dr Apt 2's amenities include air conditioning, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 W Cochise Dr Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1204 W Cochise Dr Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 W Cochise Dr Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1204 W Cochise Dr Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1204 W Cochise Dr Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 1204 W Cochise Dr Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1204 W Cochise Dr Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 W Cochise Dr Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 W Cochise Dr Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 1204 W Cochise Dr Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1204 W Cochise Dr Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 1204 W Cochise Dr Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 W Cochise Dr Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1204 W Cochise Dr Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

