1204 W Cochise Dr Apt 2

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven range refrigerator

Great Phoenix Location at W Cochise Dr. and N 13th Ave. Close to Freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment! Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, apartment with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, with also air-conditioner, electric heating system, and a ceiling fan.



The resident is responsible for all utilities.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee per Adult.

A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.



We look forward to connecting with you!



