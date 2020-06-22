1202 W Bethany Home Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

1202 W BETHAN HOME RD - 4BR 3BA 12th Ave/Bethany Home --- WOW! SO MANY EXTRAS! WILL NOT LAST LONG AT THIS PRICE! COME BY AND SEE TODAY! - A charming 4 bed, 3 bath property located in Phoenix. Located Near Bethany Home Rd and 15th Ave! Featuring grassy landscaping, 1 carport parking space, vaulted ceilings, dining and living area, and plantation shutters! The elegant kitchen boasts ample cabinetry, a pantry, granite countertops, matching stainless steel appliances, and a lovely island complete with a breakfast bar. You'll feel right at home the moment you step into the fabulous master bedroom, with its private exit, fireplace, full bath with double sinks, and spacious walk-in closet. Also including an expansive backyard with a covered patio and paved seating area, this is sure to be the home you've been looking for!



To schedule a self tour call (480) 568-2666. For questions or availability email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



