Phoenix, AZ
1202 W Bethany Home Rd
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 PM

1202 W Bethany Home Rd

1202 West Bethany Home Road · No Longer Available
Location

1202 West Bethany Home Road, Phoenix, AZ 85013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
1202 W BETHAN HOME RD - 4BR 3BA 12th Ave/Bethany Home --- WOW! SO MANY EXTRAS! WILL NOT LAST LONG AT THIS PRICE! COME BY AND SEE TODAY! - A charming 4 bed, 3 bath property located in Phoenix. Located Near Bethany Home Rd and 15th Ave! Featuring grassy landscaping, 1 carport parking space, vaulted ceilings, dining and living area, and plantation shutters! The elegant kitchen boasts ample cabinetry, a pantry, granite countertops, matching stainless steel appliances, and a lovely island complete with a breakfast bar. You'll feel right at home the moment you step into the fabulous master bedroom, with its private exit, fireplace, full bath with double sinks, and spacious walk-in closet. Also including an expansive backyard with a covered patio and paved seating area, this is sure to be the home you've been looking for!

To schedule a self tour call (480) 568-2666. For questions or availability email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

(RLNE5425161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 W Bethany Home Rd have any available units?
1202 W Bethany Home Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 W Bethany Home Rd have?
Some of 1202 W Bethany Home Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 W Bethany Home Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1202 W Bethany Home Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 W Bethany Home Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1202 W Bethany Home Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1202 W Bethany Home Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1202 W Bethany Home Rd does offer parking.
Does 1202 W Bethany Home Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 W Bethany Home Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 W Bethany Home Rd have a pool?
No, 1202 W Bethany Home Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1202 W Bethany Home Rd have accessible units?
No, 1202 W Bethany Home Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 W Bethany Home Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 W Bethany Home Rd has units with dishwashers.
