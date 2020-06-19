Rent Calculator
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1202 E MCKINLEY Street.
1202 E MCKINLEY Street
1202 E MCKINLEY Street
1202 East Mckinley Street
Location
1202 East Mckinley Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield
Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming HISTORIC one bedroom one bathroom. Very cozy and private. Freshly painted and clean. One bedroom one bath with on-street parking. Backyard of this triplex is shared by all three units.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1202 E MCKINLEY Street have any available units?
1202 E MCKINLEY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 1202 E MCKINLEY Street currently offering any rent specials?
1202 E MCKINLEY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 E MCKINLEY Street pet-friendly?
No, 1202 E MCKINLEY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1202 E MCKINLEY Street offer parking?
No, 1202 E MCKINLEY Street does not offer parking.
Does 1202 E MCKINLEY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 E MCKINLEY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 E MCKINLEY Street have a pool?
No, 1202 E MCKINLEY Street does not have a pool.
Does 1202 E MCKINLEY Street have accessible units?
No, 1202 E MCKINLEY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 E MCKINLEY Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1202 E MCKINLEY Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1202 E MCKINLEY Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1202 E MCKINLEY Street does not have units with air conditioning.
