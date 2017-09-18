All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11844 S 45th St

11844 South 45th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11844 South 45th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ahwatukee

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Single story home with 4 true bedrooms. Corner fireplace in large open family room. Master split from other bedrooms. Tile in the right places and laminate floors in bedroom. Storage built-ins in garage. Nice home for a great price. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11844 S 45th St have any available units?
11844 S 45th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11844 S 45th St have?
Some of 11844 S 45th St's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11844 S 45th St currently offering any rent specials?
11844 S 45th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11844 S 45th St pet-friendly?
No, 11844 S 45th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 11844 S 45th St offer parking?
Yes, 11844 S 45th St does offer parking.
Does 11844 S 45th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11844 S 45th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11844 S 45th St have a pool?
No, 11844 S 45th St does not have a pool.
Does 11844 S 45th St have accessible units?
No, 11844 S 45th St does not have accessible units.
Does 11844 S 45th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11844 S 45th St does not have units with dishwashers.
