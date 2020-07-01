11814 N 30TH Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony carport recently renovated fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a low-maintenance yard, a carport, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a covered patio area for cooking out. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry.