All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 11814 N 30TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
11814 N 30TH Drive
Last updated January 13 2020 at 11:45 PM

11814 N 30TH Drive

11814 North 30th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11814 North 30th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a low-maintenance yard, a carport, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a covered patio area for cooking out. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11814 N 30TH Drive have any available units?
11814 N 30TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11814 N 30TH Drive have?
Some of 11814 N 30TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11814 N 30TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11814 N 30TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11814 N 30TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11814 N 30TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 11814 N 30TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11814 N 30TH Drive offers parking.
Does 11814 N 30TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11814 N 30TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11814 N 30TH Drive have a pool?
No, 11814 N 30TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11814 N 30TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 11814 N 30TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11814 N 30TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11814 N 30TH Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Spectra on 7th North
20435 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College