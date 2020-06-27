All apartments in Phoenix
11813 South Ki Road

11813 South Ki Road · No Longer Available
Location

11813 South Ki Road, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ahwatukee

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
wow! absolutely stunning fully remodeled phoenix 4/2 single level house with all tile floors, fresh updated paint, full kitchen and bathroom updates, granite counters, vaulted ceilings, custom fireplace, huge split master, 2 car garage, over sized back yard with covered patio, mountain views, near by parks and schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person!* The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 11813 South Ki Road have any available units?
11813 South Ki Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11813 South Ki Road have?
Some of 11813 South Ki Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11813 South Ki Road currently offering any rent specials?
11813 South Ki Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11813 South Ki Road pet-friendly?
No, 11813 South Ki Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 11813 South Ki Road offer parking?
Yes, 11813 South Ki Road offers parking.
Does 11813 South Ki Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11813 South Ki Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11813 South Ki Road have a pool?
No, 11813 South Ki Road does not have a pool.
Does 11813 South Ki Road have accessible units?
No, 11813 South Ki Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11813 South Ki Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11813 South Ki Road does not have units with dishwashers.

