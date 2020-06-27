11813 South Ki Road.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated fireplace

wow! absolutely stunning fully remodeled phoenix 4/2 single level house with all tile floors, fresh updated paint, full kitchen and bathroom updates, granite counters, vaulted ceilings, custom fireplace, huge split master, 2 car garage, over sized back yard with covered patio, mountain views, near by parks and schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person!* The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.