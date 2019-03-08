All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 19 2020

117 Highland Avenue

117 West Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

117 West Highland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Pierson Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Our Condo is located in a quiet neighborhood in Biltmore area close to all shops and dining Walking distance to most retail stores or a quick car or bike ride Enjoy Arizona while staying at our cozy 1 bedroom The unit is very quiet Neighborhood is very nice
Guest access is via self checkin lock

*outdoor pool and hit tub are currently under construction*
You will have full access to the condowasher n dryer on the patio
Netflix and Sling TV are available via Roku controller
* No movie rentals nor additional channel purchases allowed *
Wifi, Electricity and water are all included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Highland Avenue have any available units?
117 Highland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 Highland Avenue have?
Some of 117 Highland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
117 Highland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 117 Highland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 117 Highland Avenue offer parking?
No, 117 Highland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 117 Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 Highland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Highland Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 117 Highland Avenue has a pool.
Does 117 Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 117 Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Highland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

