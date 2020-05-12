Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1154 E Roosevelt Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1154 E Roosevelt Street
Last updated February 14 2020 at 12:38 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1154 E Roosevelt Street
1154 E Roosevelt St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Garfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1154 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield
Amenities
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Check out this beautiful casita syle living 1 bedroom 1 den property! Dedicated slab parking, Central Air, located in the heart of downtown phoenix. Do not miss the opportunity to make this your home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1154 E Roosevelt Street have any available units?
1154 E Roosevelt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1154 E Roosevelt Street have?
Some of 1154 E Roosevelt Street's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1154 E Roosevelt Street currently offering any rent specials?
1154 E Roosevelt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1154 E Roosevelt Street pet-friendly?
No, 1154 E Roosevelt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1154 E Roosevelt Street offer parking?
Yes, 1154 E Roosevelt Street offers parking.
Does 1154 E Roosevelt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1154 E Roosevelt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1154 E Roosevelt Street have a pool?
No, 1154 E Roosevelt Street does not have a pool.
Does 1154 E Roosevelt Street have accessible units?
No, 1154 E Roosevelt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1154 E Roosevelt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1154 E Roosevelt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College