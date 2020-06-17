All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 11445 S BANNOCK Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
11445 S BANNOCK Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11445 S BANNOCK Street

11445 South Bannock Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Ahwatukee
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11445 South Bannock Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ahwatukee

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful and Bright 3 bedroom plus office in Ahwatukee. This home has a resort like back yard. Large pebble teck pool with water feature. Great grassy area and shaded patio. This home has custom paint and lots of designer touches throughout. Rent includes pool maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11445 S BANNOCK Street have any available units?
11445 S BANNOCK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11445 S BANNOCK Street have?
Some of 11445 S BANNOCK Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11445 S BANNOCK Street currently offering any rent specials?
11445 S BANNOCK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11445 S BANNOCK Street pet-friendly?
No, 11445 S BANNOCK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 11445 S BANNOCK Street offer parking?
No, 11445 S BANNOCK Street does not offer parking.
Does 11445 S BANNOCK Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11445 S BANNOCK Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11445 S BANNOCK Street have a pool?
Yes, 11445 S BANNOCK Street has a pool.
Does 11445 S BANNOCK Street have accessible units?
No, 11445 S BANNOCK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11445 S BANNOCK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11445 S BANNOCK Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College