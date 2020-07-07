1142 West Tonto Street

Amenities

Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home off of 7th. Ave. and Buckeye located in the "Irvine" Subdivision! Featuring a 2 Car Garage and 1,055 square feet Built in 2004. Large Master Bedroom including 2 Closets. Open, Spacious Kitchen with Lots of Cabinet and Counter Space & a Large Great Room. This one won't last long at this price!



Call Matthew Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email msmith@brewerstrattonpm.com or view all of my available properties at www.Brewerstrattonpm.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $775, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $968.75

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.