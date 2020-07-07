All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1142 West Tonto Street

1142 West Tonto Street · No Longer Available
Location

1142 West Tonto Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Central City South

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home off of 7th. Ave. and Buckeye located in the "Irvine" Subdivision! Featuring a 2 Car Garage and 1,055 square feet Built in 2004. Large Master Bedroom including 2 Closets. Open, Spacious Kitchen with Lots of Cabinet and Counter Space & a Large Great Room. This one won't last long at this price!

Call Matthew Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email msmith@brewerstrattonpm.com or view all of my available properties at www.Brewerstrattonpm.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $775, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $968.75
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1142 West Tonto Street have any available units?
1142 West Tonto Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1142 West Tonto Street currently offering any rent specials?
1142 West Tonto Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1142 West Tonto Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1142 West Tonto Street is pet friendly.
Does 1142 West Tonto Street offer parking?
Yes, 1142 West Tonto Street offers parking.
Does 1142 West Tonto Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1142 West Tonto Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1142 West Tonto Street have a pool?
No, 1142 West Tonto Street does not have a pool.
Does 1142 West Tonto Street have accessible units?
No, 1142 West Tonto Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1142 West Tonto Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1142 West Tonto Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1142 West Tonto Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1142 West Tonto Street has units with air conditioning.

