Phoenix, AZ
11415 N 45TH Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11415 N 45TH Place

11415 North 45th Place · No Longer Available
Location

11415 North 45th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This home has it all! 5 full bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, gorgeous pool and huge yard. All bedrooms are nice-sized, with the master bedroom and another bedroom downstairs. Upgrades include tumbled stone travertine flooring with a Versailles pattern, newer dual pane windows, granite/stone and upgraded tile in the bathrooms, dual AC, crown molding, recessed lighting with dimmers and much more. The kitchen has been remodeled with custom cabinetry, granite counters and stainless appliances. Outside, the pebble tec pool is heated and includes a baja/beach entry. The pool is fenced and the rest of the yard is huge with a covered patio. Scottsdale schools and amazing PV/Scottsdale/Phoenix location. This well cared for, beautiful home also sits on a quiet cul-de-sac lot..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11415 N 45TH Place have any available units?
11415 N 45TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11415 N 45TH Place have?
Some of 11415 N 45TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11415 N 45TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
11415 N 45TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11415 N 45TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 11415 N 45TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 11415 N 45TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 11415 N 45TH Place offers parking.
Does 11415 N 45TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11415 N 45TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11415 N 45TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 11415 N 45TH Place has a pool.
Does 11415 N 45TH Place have accessible units?
No, 11415 N 45TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11415 N 45TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11415 N 45TH Place has units with dishwashers.
