This area is an awesome area of a wide range of hillside homes offering many benefits of a convenient location Serviced by a septic system on a gentle slope between a neighboring horse property and commercial property offers great privacy Ready for quick move in
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11415 N 16TH Street have any available units?
11415 N 16TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 11415 N 16TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
11415 N 16TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.