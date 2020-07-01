All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 29 2020 at 11:24 PM

11415 N 16TH Street

11415 North 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11415 North 16th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
This area is an awesome area of a wide range of hillside homes offering many benefits of a convenient location Serviced by a septic system on a gentle slope between a neighboring horse property and commercial property offers great privacy Ready for quick move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11415 N 16TH Street have any available units?
11415 N 16TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 11415 N 16TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
11415 N 16TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11415 N 16TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 11415 N 16TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 11415 N 16TH Street offer parking?
No, 11415 N 16TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 11415 N 16TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11415 N 16TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11415 N 16TH Street have a pool?
No, 11415 N 16TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 11415 N 16TH Street have accessible units?
No, 11415 N 16TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11415 N 16TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11415 N 16TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11415 N 16TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11415 N 16TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.

