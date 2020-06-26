Rent Calculator
1136 W North Ln
1136 West North Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1136 West North Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a cute 2 bedroom/1 bath home with tile throughout. Back yard with small storage shed. Covered carport. HUGE back yard!
$50.00 aapplication fee per adult 18 and over
2.3% city rental tax/Pet fees and restrictions apply
To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1136 W North Ln have any available units?
1136 W North Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1136 W North Ln have?
Some of 1136 W North Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1136 W North Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1136 W North Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 W North Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1136 W North Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1136 W North Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1136 W North Ln offers parking.
Does 1136 W North Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1136 W North Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 W North Ln have a pool?
No, 1136 W North Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1136 W North Ln have accessible units?
No, 1136 W North Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 W North Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1136 W North Ln has units with dishwashers.
