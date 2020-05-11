All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1135 E Palm Lane
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM

1135 E Palm Lane

1135 E Palm Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1135 E Palm Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Coronado

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Come Furnished!As the story goes, this Spanish bungalow was built by a Hollywood actress in the 1930's - her entourage would stay in this unit (500 sqft), while she stayed in a larger unit on the same property.At present, this bungalow just received a complete overhaul from top to bottom. You'll find a fully stocked kitchen, ice cold air-conditioning, and wifi.Rent Includes: Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash, Periodic Landscaping!The bungalow is situated in the Coronado Historic District - one of Phoenix's BEST and most charming downtown neighborhoods.The original hardwood floors are warm and cozy. The kitchen has a brand new counter-tops and skin. Gas range! Inside laundry room! Off street parking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 E Palm Lane have any available units?
1135 E Palm Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135 E Palm Lane have?
Some of 1135 E Palm Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 E Palm Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1135 E Palm Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 E Palm Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1135 E Palm Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1135 E Palm Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1135 E Palm Lane offers parking.
Does 1135 E Palm Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135 E Palm Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 E Palm Lane have a pool?
No, 1135 E Palm Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1135 E Palm Lane have accessible units?
No, 1135 E Palm Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 E Palm Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1135 E Palm Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

