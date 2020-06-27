All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:22 PM

113 E PALM Lane

113 E Palm Ln · No Longer Available
Location

113 E Palm Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Alvarado Historic District

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Great property, ready to move in now! Area allows quick access to downtown Phoenix, and freeways.This price includes all utilities but cable!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 E PALM Lane have any available units?
113 E PALM Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 E PALM Lane have?
Some of 113 E PALM Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 E PALM Lane currently offering any rent specials?
113 E PALM Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 E PALM Lane pet-friendly?
No, 113 E PALM Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 113 E PALM Lane offer parking?
No, 113 E PALM Lane does not offer parking.
Does 113 E PALM Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 E PALM Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 E PALM Lane have a pool?
No, 113 E PALM Lane does not have a pool.
Does 113 E PALM Lane have accessible units?
No, 113 E PALM Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 113 E PALM Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 E PALM Lane has units with dishwashers.
