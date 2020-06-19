All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1127 N 49th St # B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1127 N 49th St # B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1127 N 49th St # B

1127 North 49th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1127 North 49th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2 bedroom in Central Phoenix. Check out this great Location just off McDowell and the 202. Tile through out unit this end unit. Pets allowed with owner approval and deposits. $20 a month water/trash fee Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 N 49th St # B have any available units?
1127 N 49th St # B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1127 N 49th St # B currently offering any rent specials?
1127 N 49th St # B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 N 49th St # B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1127 N 49th St # B is pet friendly.
Does 1127 N 49th St # B offer parking?
No, 1127 N 49th St # B does not offer parking.
Does 1127 N 49th St # B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1127 N 49th St # B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 N 49th St # B have a pool?
No, 1127 N 49th St # B does not have a pool.
Does 1127 N 49th St # B have accessible units?
No, 1127 N 49th St # B does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 N 49th St # B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1127 N 49th St # B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1127 N 49th St # B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1127 N 49th St # B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College