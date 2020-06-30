All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

1124 West Burgess Lane

1124 West Burgess Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1124 West Burgess Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home with a 2-car garage located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with neutral colors throughout! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! The master bedroom has a private bath with a dual vanity and walk-in closet! Washer and Dryer! Covered patio and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering $250 off!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 West Burgess Lane have any available units?
1124 West Burgess Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1124 West Burgess Lane have?
Some of 1124 West Burgess Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 West Burgess Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1124 West Burgess Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 West Burgess Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1124 West Burgess Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1124 West Burgess Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1124 West Burgess Lane offers parking.
Does 1124 West Burgess Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1124 West Burgess Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 West Burgess Lane have a pool?
No, 1124 West Burgess Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1124 West Burgess Lane have accessible units?
No, 1124 West Burgess Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 West Burgess Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1124 West Burgess Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

