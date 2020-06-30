1124 West Burgess Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home with a 2-car garage located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with neutral colors throughout! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! The master bedroom has a private bath with a dual vanity and walk-in closet! Washer and Dryer! Covered patio and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering $250 off!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.