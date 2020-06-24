All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1124 E ROSE Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1124 E ROSE Lane
Last updated December 11 2019 at 4:12 AM

1124 E ROSE Lane

1124 East Rose Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1124 East Rose Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
BEAUTIFUL 2 BR/2BA UNIT,LARGE GREAT ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILINGS FOR ENTERTAINING, LARGE KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETRY, ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED, SEPARATE DINING AREA, SKYLIGHTS, BRICK PATIO, COMMUNITY POOL & SPA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 E ROSE Lane have any available units?
1124 E ROSE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1124 E ROSE Lane have?
Some of 1124 E ROSE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 E ROSE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1124 E ROSE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 E ROSE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1124 E ROSE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1124 E ROSE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1124 E ROSE Lane offers parking.
Does 1124 E ROSE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 E ROSE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 E ROSE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1124 E ROSE Lane has a pool.
Does 1124 E ROSE Lane have accessible units?
No, 1124 E ROSE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 E ROSE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1124 E ROSE Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College