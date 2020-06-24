BEAUTIFUL 2 BR/2BA UNIT,LARGE GREAT ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILINGS FOR ENTERTAINING, LARGE KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETRY, ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED, SEPARATE DINING AREA, SKYLIGHTS, BRICK PATIO, COMMUNITY POOL & SPA.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1124 E ROSE Lane have any available units?
1124 E ROSE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1124 E ROSE Lane have?
Some of 1124 E ROSE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 E ROSE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1124 E ROSE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.