Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:55 AM

11237 N 32ND Place

11237 North 32nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

11237 North 32nd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85028
Melrose Paradise

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Welcome home to this gorgeous property that has jus the remodeled! As you enter into the home you will find gorgeous new tile and an open concept floor plan. The kitchen is spacious and has new cabinets and granite counter tops! Exit out to the backyard into your own private oasis with a newly redone sparkling diving pool! Don't forget it has an RV gate too! Don't miss out on this one! Pool and Landscaping is included! Just bring your furniture!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11237 N 32ND Place have any available units?
11237 N 32ND Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11237 N 32ND Place have?
Some of 11237 N 32ND Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11237 N 32ND Place currently offering any rent specials?
11237 N 32ND Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11237 N 32ND Place pet-friendly?
No, 11237 N 32ND Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 11237 N 32ND Place offer parking?
Yes, 11237 N 32ND Place offers parking.
Does 11237 N 32ND Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11237 N 32ND Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11237 N 32ND Place have a pool?
Yes, 11237 N 32ND Place has a pool.
Does 11237 N 32ND Place have accessible units?
No, 11237 N 32ND Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11237 N 32ND Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11237 N 32ND Place has units with dishwashers.
