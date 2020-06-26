11237 N 32ND Place

11237 North 32nd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Melrose Paradise
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Welcome home to this gorgeous property that has jus the remodeled! As you enter into the home you will find gorgeous new tile and an open concept floor plan. The kitchen is spacious and has new cabinets and granite counter tops! Exit out to the backyard into your own private oasis with a newly redone sparkling diving pool! Don't forget it has an RV gate too! Don't miss out on this one! Pool and Landscaping is included! Just bring your furniture!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
