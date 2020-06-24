All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1123 N 5th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1123 N 5th Street
Last updated January 22 2020 at 5:14 AM

1123 N 5th Street

1123 N 5th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Downtown Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1123 N 5th St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Downtown Phoenix

Amenities

fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 N 5th Street have any available units?
1123 N 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1123 N 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1123 N 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 N 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1123 N 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1123 N 5th Street offer parking?
No, 1123 N 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1123 N 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1123 N 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 N 5th Street have a pool?
No, 1123 N 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1123 N 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 1123 N 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 N 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1123 N 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1123 N 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1123 N 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlyle at South Mountain
5102 E. Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
The Turn
14602 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Avenue 25 Apartments
18250 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College