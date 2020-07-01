All apartments in Phoenix
1121 N 11TH Street
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:25 AM

1121 N 11TH Street

1121 North 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1121 North 11th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Be the first to live in this perfectly designed property with modern architecture and top tier finishes in the Garfield District. Close to Roosevelt Row with plenty of bars/restaurants, art galleries, live music, ASU and sports arenas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 N 11TH Street have any available units?
1121 N 11TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1121 N 11TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1121 N 11TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 N 11TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1121 N 11TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1121 N 11TH Street offer parking?
No, 1121 N 11TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 1121 N 11TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 N 11TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 N 11TH Street have a pool?
No, 1121 N 11TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1121 N 11TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1121 N 11TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 N 11TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 N 11TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 N 11TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 N 11TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.

