11207 N 38TH Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

MOVE-IN READY! This wonderfully remodeled home has 3Bedrooms with a den and separate but close family and living rooms. New tile flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms! Large open kitchen spills into the family room with brand new cabinets, appliances, granite countertops! Fresh two-tone paint inside and out! These luxurious bathrooms have been redone as well! This home also boasts a large sparkling, diving pool. Crisp and clean low maintenance landscaping. This home is centrally located in a well maintained and established neighborhood near shopping, restaurants, universities and easy access I-17 and downtown!