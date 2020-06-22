All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 11207 N 38TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
11207 N 38TH Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11207 N 38TH Avenue

11207 North 38th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11207 North 38th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Melrose Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
MOVE-IN READY! This wonderfully remodeled home has 3Bedrooms with a den and separate but close family and living rooms. New tile flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms! Large open kitchen spills into the family room with brand new cabinets, appliances, granite countertops! Fresh two-tone paint inside and out! These luxurious bathrooms have been redone as well! This home also boasts a large sparkling, diving pool. Crisp and clean low maintenance landscaping. This home is centrally located in a well maintained and established neighborhood near shopping, restaurants, universities and easy access I-17 and downtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11207 N 38TH Avenue have any available units?
11207 N 38TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11207 N 38TH Avenue have?
Some of 11207 N 38TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11207 N 38TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11207 N 38TH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11207 N 38TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11207 N 38TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 11207 N 38TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11207 N 38TH Avenue does offer parking.
Does 11207 N 38TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11207 N 38TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11207 N 38TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11207 N 38TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 11207 N 38TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11207 N 38TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11207 N 38TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11207 N 38TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Met At 3rd at 3rd and Fillmore
200 E Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College