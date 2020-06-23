Rent Calculator
Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:50 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1119 E GARFIELD Street
1119 E Garfield St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1119 E Garfield St, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield
Amenities
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Great historical property in the highly desired Garfield District. Great remodel on the inside with historical charm on the exterior. Large lot with plenty of parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1119 E GARFIELD Street have any available units?
1119 E GARFIELD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 1119 E GARFIELD Street currently offering any rent specials?
1119 E GARFIELD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 E GARFIELD Street pet-friendly?
No, 1119 E GARFIELD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1119 E GARFIELD Street offer parking?
Yes, 1119 E GARFIELD Street offers parking.
Does 1119 E GARFIELD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 E GARFIELD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 E GARFIELD Street have a pool?
No, 1119 E GARFIELD Street does not have a pool.
Does 1119 E GARFIELD Street have accessible units?
No, 1119 E GARFIELD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 E GARFIELD Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1119 E GARFIELD Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1119 E GARFIELD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1119 E GARFIELD Street does not have units with air conditioning.
