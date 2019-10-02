Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1119 E GARFIELD Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1119 E GARFIELD Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1119 E GARFIELD Street
1119 East Garfield Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Garfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1119 East Garfield Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield
Amenities
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Great historical property in the highly desired Garfield District. Great remodel on the inside with historical charm on the exterior. Large lot with plenty of parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1119 E GARFIELD Street have any available units?
1119 E GARFIELD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 1119 E GARFIELD Street currently offering any rent specials?
1119 E GARFIELD Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 E GARFIELD Street pet-friendly?
No, 1119 E GARFIELD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1119 E GARFIELD Street offer parking?
Yes, 1119 E GARFIELD Street does offer parking.
Does 1119 E GARFIELD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 E GARFIELD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 E GARFIELD Street have a pool?
No, 1119 E GARFIELD Street does not have a pool.
Does 1119 E GARFIELD Street have accessible units?
No, 1119 E GARFIELD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 E GARFIELD Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1119 E GARFIELD Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1119 E GARFIELD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1119 E GARFIELD Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College