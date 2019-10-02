All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1119 E GARFIELD Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1119 E GARFIELD Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1119 E GARFIELD Street

1119 East Garfield Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Garfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1119 East Garfield Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Great historical property in the highly desired Garfield District. Great remodel on the inside with historical charm on the exterior. Large lot with plenty of parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 E GARFIELD Street have any available units?
1119 E GARFIELD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1119 E GARFIELD Street currently offering any rent specials?
1119 E GARFIELD Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 E GARFIELD Street pet-friendly?
No, 1119 E GARFIELD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1119 E GARFIELD Street offer parking?
Yes, 1119 E GARFIELD Street does offer parking.
Does 1119 E GARFIELD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 E GARFIELD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 E GARFIELD Street have a pool?
No, 1119 E GARFIELD Street does not have a pool.
Does 1119 E GARFIELD Street have accessible units?
No, 1119 E GARFIELD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 E GARFIELD Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1119 E GARFIELD Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1119 E GARFIELD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1119 E GARFIELD Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College