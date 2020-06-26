All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1117 w. Hadley st Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1117 w. Hadley st Unit 1
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

1117 w. Hadley st Unit 1

1117 W Hadley St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1117 W Hadley St, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Central City South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4938047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 w. Hadley st Unit 1 have any available units?
1117 w. Hadley st Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1117 w. Hadley st Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1117 w. Hadley st Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 w. Hadley st Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1117 w. Hadley st Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1117 w. Hadley st Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 1117 w. Hadley st Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1117 w. Hadley st Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 w. Hadley st Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 w. Hadley st Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1117 w. Hadley st Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1117 w. Hadley st Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1117 w. Hadley st Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 w. Hadley st Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 w. Hadley st Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 w. Hadley st Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1117 w. Hadley st Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College