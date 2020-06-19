Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1115 W IRONWOOD Drive
1115 W IRONWOOD Drive
1115 West Ironwood Drive
·
Location
1115 West Ironwood Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Completely remodeled in 2017* home on a huge lot* New flooring installed 2017, and bathroom vanities and fixtures. Fully Fenced private backyard. 2 % admin fee per month applies.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1115 W IRONWOOD Drive have any available units?
1115 W IRONWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1115 W IRONWOOD Drive have?
Some of 1115 W IRONWOOD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1115 W IRONWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1115 W IRONWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 W IRONWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1115 W IRONWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1115 W IRONWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1115 W IRONWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 1115 W IRONWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 W IRONWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 W IRONWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 1115 W IRONWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1115 W IRONWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 1115 W IRONWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 W IRONWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 W IRONWOOD Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
