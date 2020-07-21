All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 13 2020 at 5:27 AM

11120 W CAMPBELL Avenue

11120 West Campbell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11120 West Campbell Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Camelback Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exceptional move-in ready Single story home with Zero (-0-) Carpet. Tile & wood like flooring throughout. Formal Living/Ding Rm, Large Open Kitchen with Center Isle, SS appliances, Granite Countertops & tons of Cabinets Overlooks Large. Family Rm. Mst. Bedroom w/Walk-in Closet & In-suite Bath boasts Jacuzzi Tub, separate shower, Double Sinks & Private commode closet. 2 additional BR + Full Hall Bath. Full length Covered Patio, Maintenance free Landscape & spacious Double Car Garage.... Nice!Maintenance free landscape

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11120 W CAMPBELL Avenue have any available units?
11120 W CAMPBELL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11120 W CAMPBELL Avenue have?
Some of 11120 W CAMPBELL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11120 W CAMPBELL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11120 W CAMPBELL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11120 W CAMPBELL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11120 W CAMPBELL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 11120 W CAMPBELL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11120 W CAMPBELL Avenue offers parking.
Does 11120 W CAMPBELL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11120 W CAMPBELL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11120 W CAMPBELL Avenue have a pool?
No, 11120 W CAMPBELL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11120 W CAMPBELL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11120 W CAMPBELL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11120 W CAMPBELL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11120 W CAMPBELL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
