11120 W CAMPBELL Avenue

Amenities
Exceptional move-in ready Single story home with Zero (-0-) Carpet. Tile & wood like flooring throughout. Formal Living/Ding Rm, Large Open Kitchen with Center Isle, SS appliances, Granite Countertops & tons of Cabinets Overlooks Large. Family Rm. Mst. Bedroom w/Walk-in Closet & In-suite Bath boasts Jacuzzi Tub, separate shower, Double Sinks & Private commode closet. 2 additional BR + Full Hall Bath. Full length Covered Patio, Maintenance free Landscape & spacious Double Car Garage.... Nice!Maintenance free landscape