Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
11114 W Turney Ave
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

11114 W Turney Ave

11114 West Turney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11114 West Turney Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 4 bed 2 bath in Litchfield Park! - Charming 4 bed 2 bath conveniently located in Litchfield Park. Home has brand new flooring!, split floor-plan with beautiful kitchen, breakfast bar, dining room, spacious living room and vaulted ceilings! Master bedroom has full ensuite and walk in closet. Low maintenance front & backyard, and 2 car garage.

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $1,295 + tax
Security Deposit - $1,295
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $100
Pet Fee - $250/pet (with owner approval)

Call to set up a private viewing!

SHAARON ELISHA
480-246-9383
E & G Real Estate Services
shaaron@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE5470785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11114 W Turney Ave have any available units?
11114 W Turney Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 11114 W Turney Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11114 W Turney Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11114 W Turney Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11114 W Turney Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11114 W Turney Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11114 W Turney Ave offers parking.
Does 11114 W Turney Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11114 W Turney Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11114 W Turney Ave have a pool?
No, 11114 W Turney Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11114 W Turney Ave have accessible units?
No, 11114 W Turney Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11114 W Turney Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11114 W Turney Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11114 W Turney Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 11114 W Turney Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

