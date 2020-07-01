11114 W Turney Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming 4 bed 2 bath in Litchfield Park! - Charming 4 bed 2 bath conveniently located in Litchfield Park. Home has brand new flooring!, split floor-plan with beautiful kitchen, breakfast bar, dining room, spacious living room and vaulted ceilings! Master bedroom has full ensuite and walk in closet. Low maintenance front & backyard, and 2 car garage.



FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $1,295 + tax

Security Deposit - $1,295

Application Fee - $45/Adult

Admin Fee - $100

Pet Fee - $250/pet (with owner approval)



Call to set up a private viewing!



SHAARON ELISHA

480-246-9383

E & G Real Estate Services

shaaron@eandgrealestate.com



(RLNE5470785)