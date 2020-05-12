All apartments in Phoenix
11110 W Montecito Circle
11110 W Montecito Circle

11110 West Montecito Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11110 West Montecito Circle, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Featuring sparkling pool!
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,512 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requi

(RLNE5428159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11110 W Montecito Circle have any available units?
11110 W Montecito Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11110 W Montecito Circle have?
Some of 11110 W Montecito Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11110 W Montecito Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11110 W Montecito Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11110 W Montecito Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11110 W Montecito Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 11110 W Montecito Circle offer parking?
No, 11110 W Montecito Circle does not offer parking.
Does 11110 W Montecito Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11110 W Montecito Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11110 W Montecito Circle have a pool?
Yes, 11110 W Montecito Circle has a pool.
Does 11110 W Montecito Circle have accessible units?
No, 11110 W Montecito Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11110 W Montecito Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11110 W Montecito Circle has units with dishwashers.
