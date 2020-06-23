All apartments in Phoenix
111 E PALM Lane

111 East Palm Lane · No Longer Available
Location

111 East Palm Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Alvarado Historic District

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT. This is a fantastic property ready for you to call it home. Conveniently located minutes from Downtown Phoenix with the light rail less than a block away. This unit has been COMPLETELY TRANSFORMED with high end finishes and walls removed to create an AWESOME GREAT ROOM. ALMOST EVERYTHING WAS REMODELED in this unit including new bamboo cork flooring, crown molding throughout, stainless steel appliances & fantastic bathroom surfaces. Every detail was thought of to make this condo feel like paradise. Amazing location in the heart of Arizona's Cultural District. Schedule a showing today! Property can also be rented furnished if desired. Now priced to rent, so get in to see it before it's too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 E PALM Lane have any available units?
111 E PALM Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 E PALM Lane have?
Some of 111 E PALM Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 E PALM Lane currently offering any rent specials?
111 E PALM Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 E PALM Lane pet-friendly?
No, 111 E PALM Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 111 E PALM Lane offer parking?
No, 111 E PALM Lane does not offer parking.
Does 111 E PALM Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 E PALM Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 E PALM Lane have a pool?
Yes, 111 E PALM Lane has a pool.
Does 111 E PALM Lane have accessible units?
No, 111 E PALM Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 111 E PALM Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 E PALM Lane has units with dishwashers.
