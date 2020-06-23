111 E PALM Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT. This is a fantastic property ready for you to call it home. Conveniently located minutes from Downtown Phoenix with the light rail less than a block away. This unit has been COMPLETELY TRANSFORMED with high end finishes and walls removed to create an AWESOME GREAT ROOM. ALMOST EVERYTHING WAS REMODELED in this unit including new bamboo cork flooring, crown molding throughout, stainless steel appliances & fantastic bathroom surfaces. Every detail was thought of to make this condo feel like paradise. Amazing location in the heart of Arizona's Cultural District. Schedule a showing today! Property can also be rented furnished if desired. Now priced to rent, so get in to see it before it's too late!