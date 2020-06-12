All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1108 East Orchid Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1108 East Orchid Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1108 East Orchid Lane

1108 East Orchid Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1108 East Orchid Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85020
New Northtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,400 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features beautiful hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with appliances, dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 East Orchid Lane have any available units?
1108 East Orchid Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 East Orchid Lane have?
Some of 1108 East Orchid Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 East Orchid Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1108 East Orchid Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 East Orchid Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 East Orchid Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1108 East Orchid Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1108 East Orchid Lane does offer parking.
Does 1108 East Orchid Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 East Orchid Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 East Orchid Lane have a pool?
No, 1108 East Orchid Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1108 East Orchid Lane have accessible units?
No, 1108 East Orchid Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 East Orchid Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 East Orchid Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Cobalt on 32nd Street
18350 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College