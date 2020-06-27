All apartments in Phoenix
11030 N 33rd Plaza
11030 N 33rd Plaza

11030 North 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

11030 North 33rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
Ralph Haver bungalow design on cul de sac street, well maintained, nice kitchen with new appliances, master bath with jet-tub, new windows, stone floors, pebble-tec pool, lovely secure backyard, carport, ready for one year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11030 N 33rd Plaza have any available units?
11030 N 33rd Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11030 N 33rd Plaza have?
Some of 11030 N 33rd Plaza's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11030 N 33rd Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
11030 N 33rd Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11030 N 33rd Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 11030 N 33rd Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 11030 N 33rd Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 11030 N 33rd Plaza offers parking.
Does 11030 N 33rd Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11030 N 33rd Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11030 N 33rd Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 11030 N 33rd Plaza has a pool.
Does 11030 N 33rd Plaza have accessible units?
No, 11030 N 33rd Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 11030 N 33rd Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 11030 N 33rd Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.

