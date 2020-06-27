Ralph Haver bungalow design on cul de sac street, well maintained, nice kitchen with new appliances, master bath with jet-tub, new windows, stone floors, pebble-tec pool, lovely secure backyard, carport, ready for one year lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11030 N 33rd Plaza have any available units?
11030 N 33rd Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11030 N 33rd Plaza have?
Some of 11030 N 33rd Plaza's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11030 N 33rd Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
11030 N 33rd Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.