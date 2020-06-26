11021 N 39TH Drive

VERY NICE 3 BEDROOM - 1.75 BATHS - EAT IN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR - WALK IN PANTRY - RECESSED LIGHTING - CEILING FANS - TILE THROUGH OUT EXCEPT FOR BEDROOMS - NICELY UPDATED - 2'' BLINDS - 2 CAR GARAGE - COVERED PATIO - LARGE BACK YARD - STORAGE SHED - DESERT FRONT - GRASS BACK
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
