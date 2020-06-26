All apartments in Phoenix
11021 N 39TH Drive

11021 N 39th Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11021 N 39th Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Fairwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VERY NICE 3 BEDROOM - 1.75 BATHS - EAT IN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR - WALK IN PANTRY - RECESSED LIGHTING - CEILING FANS - TILE THROUGH OUT EXCEPT FOR BEDROOMS - NICELY UPDATED - 2'' BLINDS - 2 CAR GARAGE - COVERED PATIO - LARGE BACK YARD - STORAGE SHED - DESERT FRONT - GRASS BACK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11021 N 39TH Drive have any available units?
11021 N 39TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11021 N 39TH Drive have?
Some of 11021 N 39TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11021 N 39TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11021 N 39TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11021 N 39TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11021 N 39TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 11021 N 39TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11021 N 39TH Drive offers parking.
Does 11021 N 39TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11021 N 39TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11021 N 39TH Drive have a pool?
No, 11021 N 39TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11021 N 39TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 11021 N 39TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11021 N 39TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11021 N 39TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
