Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1102 East Escuda Drive
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

1102 East Escuda Drive

1102 East Escuda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1102 East Escuda Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 East Escuda Drive have any available units?
1102 East Escuda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1102 East Escuda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1102 East Escuda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 East Escuda Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1102 East Escuda Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1102 East Escuda Drive offer parking?
No, 1102 East Escuda Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1102 East Escuda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 East Escuda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 East Escuda Drive have a pool?
No, 1102 East Escuda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1102 East Escuda Drive have accessible units?
No, 1102 East Escuda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 East Escuda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1102 East Escuda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1102 East Escuda Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1102 East Escuda Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

