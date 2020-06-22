Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1101 E BROOK HOLLOW Drive
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1101 E BROOK HOLLOW Drive
1101 East Brook Hollow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1101 East Brook Hollow Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85022
Lookout Mountain
Amenities
patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous Moon Valley Home that features a huge patio upstairs, that any one would love to enjoy as a place to retreat or a place to enjoy gatherings and enjoy gorgeous mountain views.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1101 E BROOK HOLLOW Drive have any available units?
1101 E BROOK HOLLOW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1101 E BROOK HOLLOW Drive have?
Some of 1101 E BROOK HOLLOW Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1101 E BROOK HOLLOW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1101 E BROOK HOLLOW Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 E BROOK HOLLOW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1101 E BROOK HOLLOW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1101 E BROOK HOLLOW Drive offer parking?
No, 1101 E BROOK HOLLOW Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1101 E BROOK HOLLOW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 E BROOK HOLLOW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 E BROOK HOLLOW Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1101 E BROOK HOLLOW Drive has a pool.
Does 1101 E BROOK HOLLOW Drive have accessible units?
No, 1101 E BROOK HOLLOW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 E BROOK HOLLOW Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 E BROOK HOLLOW Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
